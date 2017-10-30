Last week, Commissioner Shane McMahon and the Superstars of SmackDown launched a brutal surprise ransacking that brought Raw completely under siege. But how will Team Red respond?
Even though SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan had security on full alert for any retribution Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Raw didn’t answer back with a retaliatory strike. How and when will Raw’s response take place? Will a counter-assault happen at all? What is the current the state of mind of the Raw Superstars? Plus, considering that Raw didn’t respond swiftly with a raid of its own on SmackDown LIVE, would Shane dare to attempt a second onslaught on Monday Night Raw this week?
On who will join the RAW men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series match teams:
After the turbulent events that closed out last week’s Monday Night Raw, will Angle decide to reevaluate how he selects the remaining members of his teams? Or will the confident GM simply pick up right where he left off and stay the course?