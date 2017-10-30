WWE RAW Preview: How Will RAW Respond To #UnderSiege?, Who Will Represent RAW At Survivor Series?, Will Elias Sing A New Tune?, More

Nick Hausman

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

We have included some excerpts from WWE.com's preview below.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

On how RAW will respond to #UnderSiege:

Last week, Commissioner Shane McMahon and the Superstars of SmackDown launched a brutal surprise ransacking that brought Raw completely under siege. But how will Team Red respond?

Even though SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan had security on full alert for any retribution Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Raw didn’t answer back with a retaliatory strike. How and when will Raw’s response take place? Will a counter-assault happen at all? What is the current the state of mind of the Raw Superstars? Plus, considering that Raw didn’t respond swiftly with a raid of its own on SmackDown LIVE, would Shane dare to attempt a second onslaught on Monday Night Raw this week?

On who will join the RAW men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series match teams:

Just prior to Raw being put under siege, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was just about to name Team Red combatants in the Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Match for the Nov. 19 pay-per-view. Earlier in the night, Alicia Fox stunned the WWE Universe when she overcame Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match to become the captain and first official participant in the Women’s Survivor Series Match.

After the turbulent events that closed out last week’s Monday Night Raw, will Angle decide to reevaluate how he selects the remaining members of his teams? Or will the confident GM simply pick up right where he left off and stay the course?
