WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

We have included some excerpts from WWE.com's preview below.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST

On how RAW will respond to #UnderSiege:

Last week, Commissioner Shane McMahon and the Superstars of SmackDown launched a brutal surprise ransacking that brought Raw completely under siege. But how will Team Red respond? Even though SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan had security on full alert for any retribution Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Raw didn’t answer back with a retaliatory strike. How and when will Raw’s response take place? Will a counter-assault happen at all? What is the current the state of mind of the Raw Superstars? Plus, considering that Raw didn’t respond swiftly with a raid of its own on SmackDown LIVE, would Shane dare to attempt a second onslaught on Monday Night Raw this week?

On who will join the RAW men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series match teams: