Baron Corbin released the following video last week following Smackdown Live’s #UnderSiege attack on Monday Night RAW. At the end of it he tells The Miz to, “stay home and play dress up with your little wife”:

The Miz must have just seen the video last night because he released the following video of his own responding to Corbin calling him a, “generic big man,” and threatening to, “knock his f*cking teeth down your throat,” if he mentioned his pregnant wife again.

It’s a very heated promo which you can watch below:

Related: The Miz Tweets About LA Clippers’ WWE Night (Photo)