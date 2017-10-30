The Shield Reunites On Table For 3 Tonight (Video), Does RAW Or SD Live Have Better Champs?, Vince McMahon Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday

The Shield Reunites On Table For 3 Tonight

WWE has released the following Table For 3 clip on-line ahead of a new episode that will debut tonight after RAW featuring all three members of The Shield reuniting:

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunite for a dinner that would inspire the return of The Hounds of Justice: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Does RAW Or Smackdown Live Have Better Champions?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Does Raw or SmackDown have the better lineup of champions?”

Here are the current results:

82 %- Raw: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins, Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore

18 %- SmackDown: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, U.S. Champion Baron Corbin, Tag Team Champions The Usos, Women’s Champion Natalya You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE Vince Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday Vince McMahon has posted the following to Twitter wishing Edge a happy birthday: