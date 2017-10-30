The Shield Reunites On Table For 3 Tonight (Video), Does RAW Or SD Live Have Better Champs?, Vince McMahon Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday

Nick Hausman
The Shield Reunites On Table For 3 Tonight (Video), Does RAW Or Smackdown Live Have Better Champions?, Vince Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday

The Shield Reunites On Table For 3 Tonight

WWE has released the following Table For 3 clip on-line ahead of a new episode that will debut tonight after RAW featuring all three members of The Shield reuniting:

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunite for a dinner that would inspire the return of The Hounds of Justice: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Does RAW Or Smackdown Live Have Better Champions?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Does Raw or SmackDown have the better lineup of champions?”

Here are the current results:

  • 82%- Raw: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins, Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore
  • 18%- SmackDown: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, U.S. Champion Baron Corbin, Tag Team Champions The Usos, Women’s Champion Natalya

Vince Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday

Vince McMahon has posted the following to Twitter wishing Edge a happy birthday:
