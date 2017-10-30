Another Superstar Returning Tonight On RAW?

PWInsider.com is reporting that Samoa Joe is in Baltimore for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW.

They note that Joe has been out recovering from a variety of surgeries recently including work on his knee and nose, which has been broken several times. Joe has been expected to make his return sometime this month.

The Young Bucks Brawl w/ The Addiction At ComicCon

At some point during the panel Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (The Addiction) began taunting The Young Bucks from the audience. From there a brawl ensued and you can watch it all play out in the embedded video below:

Pro Wrestling Sheet also notes that Bad Luck Fale was in attendance.