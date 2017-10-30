Backstage News On TLC Rematch On WWE RAW Tonight, Two Sidelined Stars Reportedly Backstage *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting Alexa Bliss defending the Women’s Championship against Mickie James in a WWE TLC rematch is currently scheduled for this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Another match that is reportedly planned is Finn Balor versus Cesaro.

Additionally, PWInsider noted both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are both reportedly backstage at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, the site of tonight’s WWE RAW taping.

