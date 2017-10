Enzo Amore

The following video from TMZ features Enzo Amore commenting on how he owes his success to himself, and Enzo commenting on reports of him being banned from the WWE locker room:

WWE RAW Preview: How Will RAW Respond To #UnderSiege?, Who Will Represent RAW At Survivor Series?, Will Elias Sing A New Tune?, More

Fashion Files

The following is a new Halloween themed episode of Fashion Files inspired by several horror movies including IT and The Blair Witch Project: