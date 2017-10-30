The Latest News On A Potential Date For Roman Reigns’ WWE Return, Update On Bo Dallas’ Return

Roman Reigns

As noted earlier, PWInsider.com reported Roman Reigns is not scheduled to be at RAW tonight, and will not be on the WWE tour of Europe this week either, but WWE hopes to have him back for Survivor Series.

F4WOnline.com is reporting the current projection is for Reigns to be back for the November 13th WWE RAW TV taping in Atlanta, Georgia. On a related note, it was said Reigns’ absence on the European tour was expected in advance, citing the announcement of Triple H being added to the first week of the international tour.

Bo Dallas

In addition to Reigns not being cleared yet, Bo Dallas is still waiting to be cleared to return to the ring. F4WOnline noted he is being evaluated today to see if he will be cleared to return. As we reported earlier, Bray Wyatt is cleared for a return and is scheduled for tonight’s RAW taping in Baltimore.