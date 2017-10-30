Stephanie McMahon Returns To WWE TV, Names The RAW Men’s Team Captain At Survivor Series

Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE RAW tonight and made a major announcement, and revealed Kurt Angle would be team captain for RAW’s men’s team at Survivor Series.

Kurt started the show in the ring with the RAW roster on the stage and addressed last week’s attack by Smackdown, but he was quickly interrupted by Stephanie. She came to the ring and took him to task for letting Shane attack RAW, and talked about the ‘flagship’ reputation being ruined in mere seconds. Stephanie said she held Kurt accountable, and he would lead RAW into Survivor Series, then implied he’d better get the job done or she would find a new General Manager.

This marked Stephanie McMahon’s first appearance on WWE TV since Kevin Owens attacked Vince McMahon on Smackdown, and her first appearance on RAW since before Wrestlemania 33.