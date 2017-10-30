Bo Dallas Cleared For WWE Return, Gail Kim On Proving She’s The Same Knockout At Bound For Glory (Video)

WWE RAW

Bo Dallas has been cleared to return to WWE, as he appeared on tonight’s episode of RAW in a backstage segment with The Miz and Curtis Axel.

Bo had been sidelined for several weeks due to the recent illness that has plagued the WWE locker room. Earlier today, F4WOnline.com reported Bo was due to be evaluated for a return today, so it appears he was cleared in the past few hours.

