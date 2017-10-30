Nia Jax Returns To WWE RAW, Survivor Series Role Revealed (Photos / Video)

Nia Jax made her return to WWE RAW, and she learned she will be on Alicia Fox’s RAW Team at WWE Survivor Series.

Bayley came to the ring for a match against Fox, but Fox informed Bayley she was too busy right now due to her duties as team captain, and found a replacement opponent for tonight. Jax came to the ring and picked up the win in quick fashion, then Fox announced Jax was the first pick for her team.

Fox and Jax will face off with Becky Lynch’s Smackdown team consisting of Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi and Tamina; check out highlights from Nia’s return below: