Samoa Joe Returns To Action On Tonight’s WWE RAW (Photos / Video)

Samoa Joe made his long awaited return to WWE RAW, picking up a win over Apollo Crews and making a statement in the process.

Following Nia Jax’s return match, Joe came right to the ring and talked about the positive reception he got, saying it sounded like they missed him. Joe quickly turned on them saying he didn’t give a damn and didn’t miss them. Joe picked up the win over Crews with the Coquina Clutch, then attacked Titus O’Neil after the bell for getting in Joe’s face about spitting his gum at him during the match.

Joe had been sidelined since August with a reported knee injury at a WWE live event; check out highlights from his return below: