MLW issued the following:

MVP confirmed for MLW: Never Say Never on December 7th in Orlando

ORLANDO – MVP looks to go 2-0 in Major League Wrestling with MLW officials confirming today that MVP will compete on the December 7th card, MLW: Never Say Never , at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.

Matchmakers are in extensive negotiations with his opponent, who remains unnamed as of press time.

Stay tuned to MLW.com for more announcements. Tickets are on sale now at http://mlw.eventbrite.com

th MLW: Never Say Never event. Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was announced last week as a featured match for the December 7event.

Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini will be in the house calling the action for the broadcast, which will be available within 72 hours at MLW.tv

December 7th ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

event will be announced in the coming days and weeks. The full card for December’s MLW: Never Say Never event will be announced in the coming days and weeks.