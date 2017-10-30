Daniel Bryan Appears On WWE RAW, Leaves On Stretcher After Being Attacked (Video), Identity Of Asuka’s Opponent On WWE RAW Revealed

Asuka

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Asuka’s opponent on WWE RAW was Kasey Catal, who worked under the name “Stacie Cullen” tonight.

Catal is based on the East coast and currently trains with Create-A-Pro Wrestling based in New Jersey.

WWE RAW

Daniel Bryan appeared on WWE RAW tonight in a backstage segment with Kurt Angle… and ended up leaving on a stretcher after an attack by Kane.

Bryan showed up and surprised Angle enough where he thought Smackdown was attacking again, but Bryan said he was trying to be the voice of reason. After he spoke with Angle he took a phone call about his visit, then the lights went out and Bryan tried to leave the locked office. Kane was seen in the illuminated phone light, and he chokeslammed Bryan, who was attended to by medical personnel when they found him. Check out highlights below: