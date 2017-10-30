Fright Night Fatal 4 Way Announced For 205 Live, Is Nia Jax Surprised She’s The First Pick For Team RAW? (Video)

205 Live

WWE announced a Fright Night Fatal 4 Way match will take place on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live, featuring Mustafa Ali versus Gran Metalik versus Tony Nese versus Ariya Daivari.

RAW Fallout

The following video features Nia Jax reacting to being named the first pick for the RAW Women’s Survivor Series team by Alicia Fox.

Jax says it’s stupid to think anyone else would be the first pick, and asks if Mike Rome is really asking her something like that:

