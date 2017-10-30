Braun Strowman Returns And Destroys The Miztourage, Samoa Joe Says The WWE Roster Should Know What To Expect (Video)

BRRRAAAAUN!

The end of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman appear for the first time since WWE TLC, and he ended up laying waste to The Miztouage to close the show.

The Miz saw signs of Strowman’s return throughout the night, and tried to get help from The Bar and Kane, but they told him he was on his own. When Miz finally tried to leave for the night, his limo was stopped by a garbage truck, and Strowman climbed out of the back and gave chase. The Miztourage fought back inside the arena, but Strowman laid them out, concluding with a crushing powerslam to Miz through the announce table.

Related: WWE RAW Results (10/30) Stephanie McMahon Rips Kurt Angle, Alexa Bliss Defends, Braun Strowman Destroys!

RAW Fallout

The following video features Samoa Joe commenting on his RAW return tonight, and says

Related: Samoa Joe Returns To Action On Tonight’s WWE RAW (Photos / Video)