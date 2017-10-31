The Latest On WWE’s Plans For Hideo Itami, Nikki Bella ‘Shocked & Sad’ Following DWTS Elimination

|
The Latest On WWE’s Plans For Hideo Itami
PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is looking to move Hideo Itami off of NXT and up to RAW as a member of the Cruiserweight division.
Itami will make the move to RAW, and the cruiserweight division, as soon as the right creative is in place.
Nikki Bella ‘Shocked & Sad’ Following DWTS Elimination
Nikki Bella has posted the following on Twitter commenting on her elimination last night on Dancing With The Stars: