The Latest On WWE’s Plans For Hideo Itami, Nikki Bella ‘Shocked & Sad’ Following DWTS Elimination

The Latest On WWE’s Plans For Hideo Itami

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is looking to move Hideo Itami off of NXT and up to RAW as a member of the Cruiserweight division.

Itami will make the move to RAW, and the cruiserweight division, as soon as the right creative is in place.

Related: Why Has WWE Been Pushing Sin Cara Harder?, Matt Hardy Fears He ‘May Have Been Infected’ By 205 Live

Nikki Bella ‘Shocked & Sad’ Following DWTS Elimination

Nikki Bella has posted the following on Twitter commenting on her elimination last night on Dancing With The Stars:

Beyond shocked & sad about @artemchigvintse & I’s elimination. 9’s & the power of the #BellaArmy last week is shocking!…… — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 31, 2017