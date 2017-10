John Cena Showcases An ULTRA RARE 2017 Ford GT

John Cena has shared the latest installment of his “John Cena: Auto Geek” series via The Bella Twins YouTube Channel:

John Cena showcases an ULTRA RARE 2017 Ford GT in this Halloween edition of John Cena: Auto Geek.

Finn Balor Shares Cryptic Happy Halloween Tweet

Finn Balor has shared the following tweet on-line wishing his followers Happy Halloween along with a photo of Kane kneeling over his lifeless body: