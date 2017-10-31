Was Lio Rush Punished For Controversial Emma Tweet?, Drew Gulak Suggests Raisins Instead Of Halloween Candy

Was Lio Rush Punished For Controversial Emma Tweet?

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE management did speak with Lio Rush regarding his recent tweet about Emma’s release that garnered a fair amount of negative backlash.

Rush was back training under Norman Smiley at the WWE Performance Center yesterday and PWInsider is reporting it was, “business as usual.”

Drew Gulak Suggests Raisins Instead Of Halloween Candy

Drew Gulak has shared the following on Twitter:

#Halloween tip: Hand out raisins tonight instead of candy. It’s nature’s candy! #ForABetterHalloween — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 31, 2017

Drew Gulak is a MONSTER!