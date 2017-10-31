Finn Balor Tweets Photo Of Headstone That Reads “BYE”

October 31, 2017 SHARE (Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images) Finn Balor has tweeted the following out: pic.twitter.com/6TaYQ6Xg2d — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 31, 2017 Related: Finn Balor Shares Cryptic Happy Halloween Tweet SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Was Lio Rush Punished For Emma Tweet?, Drew Gulak Suggests Raisins Instead Of Halloween Candy Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Rumor Killer, Female Superstars Heat Things Up w/ Scorching Kane Tribute (Video) Finn Balor Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!