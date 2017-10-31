Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Rumor Killer, Female Superstars Heat Things Up w/ Kane Tribute (Video)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Rumor Killer

PWInsider.com is reporting that despite some rampant on-line speculation making the rounds today Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Club) are still with WWE.

They go further and state that Gallows and Anderson are on the flight that the RAW crew is taking today from Washington, DC to Europe for the WWE tour there.

