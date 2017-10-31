Natalya Discusses Being A Cast Member On All Seven Seasons Of Total Divas, Advice To New Castmates, Will We See More 2Pawz, More

WWE.com has released an exclusive interview with Natalya ahead of the season seven premiere of Total Divas tomorrow night on E! Some excerpts are included below. You can read the full interview HERE. Related: Trish Stratus Comments On Natalya Breaking Her WWE PPV Record On being one of the few Superstars who has been on the show the entire time without leaving for a season and coming back: I think it’s been, for me, a journey, to be on this show since day one. It’s so cool that I’ve been able to allow the audience to be on that journey with me, that roller coaster of life. And we’ve never, ever let cameras behind the scenes before like this. We’ve never done a reality show like this before. So, to be able to share with the world what it is that we do, what makes us laugh, what makes us cry, what drives us nuts, what gets on our nerves – being able to share that sisterhood with the girls is most important. My life in and out of the ring isn’t the five minutes you see me on SmackDown or Raw or WWE programming. There’s so much more. To get to work is a struggle sometimes. It’s planes, trains and automobiles; [the week of] Hurricane Irma we almost didn’t make it to SmackDown LIVE. On Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Nia Jax joining Total Divas this season and what was it like welcoming them to the show: When I look at my favorite TV shows — for example, “Seinfeld” is one of my all-time favorite TV shows – I love watching George, Elaine, Kramer and Jerry. They feel like friends to me. I feel like myself, Naomi and The Bella Twins are all old friends because we’re from the very, very beginning of the show. But I also love it when we get new cast members on because I think it really spices things up. It really adds to the flavor and keeps things moving and new. You love your friends, but you also love seeing and meeting new girls. On if we will be seeing anymore of her cat 2Pawz this season: Oh, you will definitely get to see more of the iconic 2Pawz. I’ve made sure to talk to Peyton Royce and Billie Kay about the word “iconic,” and they’re more than happy to lend it to me in talking about 2Pawz. Let me just tell you this: He’s as rich and famous as he’s ever been, and it’s only going to get better from here. He’s getting ready to drop a rap album, drop a perfume line, and he’s got a fleet of Pawzerattis in our garage ready to rock and roll for all the beautiful women that are lined up to have dates with him. Like a true reality star.