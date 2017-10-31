This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score, Relive John Cena As Vanilla Ice On Halloween Smackdown (Video)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW saw the show bring in 114,000 uniques and 161,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 110,000 uniques and down from 164,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 37,000 uniques and 201,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 46,000 uniques and 254,000 interactions on Twitter. Overall, this week’s show, which saw the return of Braun Strowman and a Women’s Championship main event, had 151,000 total uniques and 362,000 total interactions, which is down from 156,000 total uniques and 417,000 total interactions last week.

Despite the slight drop in overall numbers, WWE RAW was still the top ranked show in the series and specials category for the fifth consecutive week.

