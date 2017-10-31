Petey Williams Says Impact Wrestling Is On An Upswing, Talks Wrestling In Canada At BFG, The Canadian Destroyer Being ‘Common’ Now

Impact Wrestling star Petey Williams recently spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio; you can read a few highlights and listen to the full interview in the above player: Petey Williams comments on his decision to return to Impact Wrestling: “Scott D’Amore just asked me to do that. Kind of! That’s the short story of it. The long story is Scott D’Amore called me because he said my name had been coming up a lot in creative meetings. I said, “I’m just not interested in wrestling again. I’m totally content with my life. I love my family, my wife, my kids, all that kind of stuff.” Scott D’Amore and i are very close. He’s the guy that trained me to be a wrestler and got me into TNA, Impact Wrestling now, and all that kind of stuff. As we were talking, he was like, “How are your kids doing? I thought maybe your kids might want to see what Daddy used to do.” Kind of tugging at my heart strings. (laughs) I actually brought up the question to my wife. I said, “Hey, listen to this ridiculous conversation I just had with Scott D’Amore.” I told her about it rolling my eyes as I go along. She just looked at me dead in the eyes and said, “Do it!” She was a big supporter of me coming back. If she hadn’t had supported it, I would have probably just been content with not wrestling again. But, here we are!” Williams says Impact Wrestling is on an upswing: “I think it is on the up-swing. Here’s why it is on the up-swing. If you look at right before we got on Spike TV, in 2004, we were FOX Sports Net. Then, in 2005, our contract expired with Fox Sports Net and we were finding a new network, shopping the show, seeing where we were going to go. During that time, our show (Impact) was kind of like, on the Internet until we got our Spike TV deal. The guy writing the show, at that time, was Scott D’Amore and I felt like it was some of the best wrestling writing we ever had on the show. Once we got onto Spike TV, new writers came in and then you had the Vince Russo’s, whoever’s and wantnot’s. It kind of got saturated and everyone’s different ideas… Whatever! Now it’s back and one of the head writers, one of the guys on the crative team, is Scott D’Amore! He writes what the fans want to see. He doesn’t try to make it super-intricate in detail and hard to follow. Very basic. But, it is the very basic emotions all the wrestling fans feed off of. Scott D’Amore gives that to them. I think that’s good wrestling television. That’s why I think it is on the up-swing. That was part of me coming back too! He told me all the guys on the creative team and these were guys I thought wrote good TV in 2004 and 2005 when we were on our first up-swing.” Petey comments on the Canadian Destroyer becoming a ‘common’ move: “I created the Canadian Destroyer move. I’m 36 now. When I’m 70 and I turn on whatever wrestling show is around when I’m 70, I know some kid who probably isn’t even born yet is going to be doing the Canadian Destroyer move. I can say “Hey, I created that. And, that’s something that will live forever” Long after I’m dead, that move will still be around. I don’t think that many wrestlers can say they left their mark on wrestling forever.” He continues, “When I see Rey Mysterio or Buff Bagwell, guys I grew up watching, do the move, I think it is so cool. Everybody does it on the independent circuit now. At least it was not done as much as it is done now until after I retired. And now that I’m coming back, I’m seeing it less and less. It’s almost like, “Oh, Petey’s back. It’s his move!” They know it is my move.” Petey comments on wrestling for Impact Wrestling in Canada at Bound For Glory: “I’ve only wrestled for Impact twice above the border. It is going to be great to be home! I remember doing a house show in London and the crowd was great. Then, the next night there was a pay-per-view just outside of Toronto and the fans were great. There was like 4 or 5 thousand. As soon as my music hit, the place went nuts! I’m looking at signs that say “If Petey Loses, We Riot” and “Petey for Prime Minister.” I was like, wow! Because… I’ve always played a bad guy because I was Canadian. Then, to be out there in front of my people, I was like, “This is everything I ever wanted when I became a professional wrestler!” It is going to be great to go back up there. It is going to be a great change of pace, I would say!”