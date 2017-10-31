More Details On Rockstar Spud’s Impact Wrestling Release, Road Dogg Revisits The Norfolk Scope To Remember The DX Invasion

Rockstar Spud

As it was reported last night, Rockstar Spud was recently released by Impact Wrestling, and the decision was likely made official about 2-3 weeks ago.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Spud’s departure was at his request, but it was merely a business decision and not done out of ill will for the company. As noted, Spud’s last appearance for the company was this summer during a feud with Hornswoggle.

DX Invasion

WWE posted the following clip featuring the infamous DX invasion of the Norfolk Scope during a WCW Nitro event.

The clip was posted in honor of Road Dogg revisiting the venue with Renee Young tonight to talk about the segment nearly 20 years later; check out the live streamed video in the player below: