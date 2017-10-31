Alexa Bliss Comments On Being A Role Model For Young Girls, Reacts To Her New WWE Doll, Reveals Her Dream Wrestlemania Opponent (Video)

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Ringside Collectibles during last weekend’s Ringside Fest; you can check out a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview below. Bliss talks about the reaction to seeing her first WWE Elite action figure, her goals to main event Wrestlemania and her dream opponent, future character inspired ring gear she has lined up and more. The video also includes a first-look at her new WWE Superstars action figure that will debut next year: Alexa comments on her goals in WWE: I want to be in the main event at Wrestlemania. I think it’s something that, even if it’s not me, women in general… it’s our next step in the WWE Women’s Revolution is to have our women main event Wrestlemania, and I don’t think it’s that far off. What does it mean to Alexa to have her own action figure and have young WWE fans look up to her? It’s amazing. When I was younger, I always had a doll with me. And it’s amazing that we can have these empowering women in WWE be dolls and role models for young girls, because I know I always had my doll with me. The fact that we can be that for little girls is amazing. Alexa reveals her dream opponent: Trish Stratus. Absolutely. I watched Trish growing up, I think she’s an amazing performer and I would love to have a match against her.