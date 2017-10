Baron Corbin posted the following video in response to The Miz’s scathing promo where he ripped Corbin and called him a generic big man and threatened to knock his teeth out for talking about Maryse.

Corbin says ‘my bad’ to The Miz, but then rips him for hiding behind his wife and forcing her to come out of retirement to make The Miz relevant again:

Related: The Miz To Baron Corbin ‘I’ll Knock Your F*cking Teeth Down Your Throat’; Calls Him A ‘Generic Big Man’ (Video)