Shawn Michaels Comments On Johnny Gargano’s HBK Costume, WWE Hypes RAW 25th Anniversary

Bill Pritchard

Shawn Michaels Comments On Johnny Gargano’s HBK Costume, WWE Hypes RAW 25th Anniversary

WWE RAW

WWE.com posted the following, hyping the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary that will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City this January:

As first reported by The New York Post, the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw will emanate from Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7 C. Tickets are available for each event starting this Friday, Nov. 3, through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE will be at Barclays Center, while the event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, will feature WWE Superstars competing, plus special appearances by WWE Legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others. VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet with a WWE Legend, will be available for fans at Manhattan Center.

What unforgettable moments will happen as the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime television history celebrates its 25th anniversary from two separate locations? Find out on Jan. 22, either in person or on the home of Monday Night Raw, USA Network!

Related: Monday Night RAW To Celebrate 25th Anniversary At Manhattan & Barclays Centers; WWE Legends Appearing

Johnny Wrestling

Shawn Michaels posted the following in response to Johnny Gargano’s (infamous?) Halloween costume when he dressed as Michaels.

The photo has been posted before, but Michaels’ response was due to the two having an ‘ab-off’ at NXT Takeover: War Games:

Related: Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Respond To Jinder Mahal, Shawn Michaels Challenges Johnny Gargano To An ‘Ab-Off’ At NXT Takeover (Video)
johnny garganoraw 25th anniversaryShawn MichaelsWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"