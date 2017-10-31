Shawn Michaels Comments On Johnny Gargano’s HBK Costume, WWE Hypes RAW 25th Anniversary

|
WWE RAW
WWE.com posted the following, hyping the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary that will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City this January:
Johnny Wrestling
Shawn Michaels posted the following in response to Johnny Gargano’s (infamous?) Halloween costume when he dressed as Michaels.
The photo has been posted before, but Michaels’ response was due to the two having an ‘ab-off’ at NXT Takeover: War Games:
