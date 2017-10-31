Shane McMahon Names Smackdown’s Survivor Series Men’s Team Captain, Halloween Memories On Impact’s Wrestling’s The Question Mark (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Shane McMahon has found his team captain for the Men’s elimination tag team match at Survivor Series… Shane McMahon!

Shane announced he was the team captain after talking about recent events on RAW and Smackdown, notably Daniel Bryan being attacked last night. He said he needed to take action and wondered where Kurt Angle and Stephanie were last night, and said he was tired of Smackdown being the ‘little brother’ to RAW.

As it stands, Shane McMahon and Randy Orton are on Team Smackdown, while Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman are on RAW’s men’s team.

“The best way to make a statement was to go to #RAW…and kick ’em right in the mouth!” – #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/aMnGAOHN45 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 1, 2017

The Question Mark

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s “The Question Mark” featuring the Impact Wrestling roster recalling their favorite Halloween memories: