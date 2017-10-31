Smackdown’s Third Survivor Series Men’s Team Member Confirmed, Tag Team Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series

Bobby Roode is the newest member of Smackdown’s Survivor Series team after defeating Dolph Ziggler in a two out of three falls match on tonight’s show.

Roode ended up winning 2-1; following the match he said there are three stars on Smackdown’s team, and he hopes to have two more teammates that can add some star power. Roode said ‘Smackdown up, RAW down’ and closed his victory speech with “hashtag Under Siege.”

WWE Smackdown Live

The Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championship against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin on next week’s show. The match was confirmed after Gable and Benjamin informed The Usos about the match.

The pair said The Usos would face RAW’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose IF they were still the champs, because they’d face them next week. To close it out, Gable and Benjamin cut a rap promo on The Usos and how they would win and move on to Survivor Series.