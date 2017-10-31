Final Men’s Survivor Series Spot On The Line Next Week On Smackdown, Impact Wrestling Reaches New Milestone On Social Media

WWE Smackdown Live

Shane McMahon confirmed AJ Styles will face Rusev on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, and the winner will earn the final spot on the Smackdown men’s Survivor Series team.

Rusev went to Shane McMahon after defeating Big E and made a case for a spot on the team, but Shane said he’d need to earn it in the ring, and booked the match. Next week’s show will also feature a Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling posted the following on Twitter, revealing they have now reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube: