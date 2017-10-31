Fourth Spot On The Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series Team Confirmed, Rusev & Aiden English Trash The New Day’s Halloween Candy (Video)

WWE Survivor Series

Shinsuke Nakamura is the fourth member of the Smackdown men’s Survivor Series team after defeating Kevin Owens on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Nakamura picked up the win with the Kinshasa after the final moments of the match saw Sami Zayn interfere on Owens’ behalf, but Randy Orton ran down and took him out of the equation. Smackdown’s men’s team now features Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Nakamura, with AJ Styles and Rusev facing off on next week’s for the final spot on the team.

Related: Backstage News On Major Plans For Teams For The Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match At WWE Survivor Series *Spoilers*

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live where Rusev and Aiden English trashed The New Day’s Halloween candy, declaring it a stupid holiday and said Rusev Day was more important.

The segment led to a match on tonight’s show, which was won by Rusev after Aiden English and Kofi Kingston got into it at ringside, and Rusev used the distraction to win with a superkick.