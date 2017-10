The following matches and participants are confirmed for the 2017 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view next month in Houston, Texas: Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos The Miz versus Baron Corbin Alexa Bliss versus Natalya Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW – Kurt Angle (Captain), Braun Strowman + TBD

versus

Team Smackdown – Shane McMahon (Captain), Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura + TBD (Smackdown will confirm their final Men’s team participant on next week’s show) Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW – Alicia Fox (Captain), Nia Jax

versus

Team Smackdown Live – Becky Lynch (Captain), Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs Kalisto