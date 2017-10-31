Dolph Ziggler Says He Isn’t Sure What’s Next Following Loss To Bobby Roode, The Bludgeon Brothers Have The Cure For Weakness (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live The following video is a Smackdown Fallout video featuring Dolph Ziggler talking about what’s next for him after losing to Bobby Roode on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live Dolph says he might not show it and might not care what people think, but he wanted to prove he belonged here and that he would represent Smackdown at Survivor Series. He added that he came in prepared, but it wasn’t enough, and no one has ever backed him, but Bobby Roode was better tonight, so he needs to rethink things now: Related: Smackdown’s Third Survivor Series Men’s Team Member Confirmed, Tag Team Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Smackdown The Bludgeon Brothers The following video is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers, who believe suffering is the antidote to moral decay: