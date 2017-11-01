Does Shinsuke Have Any Surprises For Team RAW? (Video), The Young Bucks Join The Cruise Of Jericho, How Old Would Bobby Heenan Have Been Today?

Does Shinsuke Have Any Surprises For Team RAW?

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:

WWE’s Rockstar says that Team Raw should be ready for defeat at Survivor Series.

The Young Bucks Join The Cruise Of Jericho

Chris Jericho has posted the following on Instagram announcing that The Young Bucks will be a part of his Cruise of Jericho next October:

How Old Would Bobby Heenan Have Been Today?

Today would have been the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan who passed away earlier this year.

It is also the 39th birthday of former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks and 35th birthday of Impact Wrestling’s Eli Drake.