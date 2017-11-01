Balor & The Club Share Bullet Club Hand Gesture Mash-Up, Is Rusev Worried About Facing AJ Styles?

Balor & The Club Share Bullet Club Hand Gesture Mash-Up

Following all the rampant speculation about their WWE statuses Finn Balor and The Club have shared the following photo on Twitter featuring them on the WWE UK tour doing the signature “Too Sweet” hand gesture as well as the new single finger point hand gesture that Bullet Club has recently adopted:

