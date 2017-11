On this week’s episode of ‘ Dinner With The King ,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore chat about some of the monsters he booked during the classic Memphis wrestling days. From Dr. Frank to Freddy to Leatherface, The King shares some audio and the backstories behind these characters. The King also talks about the 25th Anniversary of Raw coming up in January and if he will be a part of the celebratory events: I’m not really sure. I would expect to be. How could they talk about 25 years of Raw without including me in some sort of way? I know I’m going to be a part of the Royal Rumble [show]. I don’t know about calling the match [like last year], but probably the kick-off show and all that sort of stuff. On early Raw shows at Manhattan Center: One of the things about was amazing about it, was the Manhattan Center wasn’t a very big venue. At the time, they didn’t know how successful this thing was going to become. It was in the very early stages. Just an infant being born at the Manhattan Center. And this place was small compared to the Barclays Center. It was a very small venue. The main thing I remember is having to dress, get ready for the matches, and get ready for the show in the stairwells. There was just not enough dressing rooms. And guys were dressing every little nook and cranny and broom closets to get ready for the show. Being in the new WWE mobile game: Did a two-hour voiceover. It’s a mobile game. It is awesome. I had a chance to look at the graphics. And it is really good. I’m on the commentary for this game. They wanted it to sound like the Attitude Era. I don’t know if they are going to use J.R. or who-else they are going to use. I just know I did a two-hour session and did almost 300 lines for it the other day. They are going to have me back to do some more.