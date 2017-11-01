Jonathan Coachman Commends Corbin & Miz Promo Work, Fright Night Fatal 4-Way On 205 Live (Video)

Jonathan Coachman Commends Corbin & Miz Promo Work

Former WWE RAW GM Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter commending Baron Corbin and The Miz’s promo work building to their WWE Survivor Series match:

Hey young performers you want to hear a good promo. Get creative and advance your storylines. Nice job Baron. https://t.co/pnsMWUHP85 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) November 1, 2017

@mikethemiz is perhaps the best promo man in the company right now. You want to go war of words you better bring it strong. https://t.co/WvXDC3g6bw — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) November 1, 2017

