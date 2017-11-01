Jonathan Coachman Commends Corbin & Miz Promo Work, Fright Night Fatal 4-Way On 205 Live (Video)

Jonathan Coachman Commends Corbin & Miz Promo Work

Former WWE RAW GM Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter commending Baron Corbin and The Miz’s promo work building to their WWE Survivor Series match:

Crusierweights Compete In Fright Night Fatal 4-Way

WWE has released the following clip from last night’s episode of 205 Live:

In an action-packed Halloween main event, Mustafa Ali, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Gran Metalik battle for Cruiserweight supremacy in a Fright Night Fatal 4-Way Match.
