Cody Rhodes Reveals  Scrapped Plan For IC Title, Complete List Of Dates & Locations For WWE’s UK Tour

Cody Rhodes Reveals Scrapped Plan For IC Title Cody Rhodes took five fan questions earlier today on Twitter. Of note out of his Q&A Cody said that when he resurrected the classic, white leather strap WWE Intercontinental Championship he had plans to have the title feature multiple colored straps: Anything was better than the oval…I was hoping we could do multiple colored straps https://t.co/LtFuG6Gguy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 1, 2017 Complete List Of Dates & Locations For WWE's UK Tour WWE embarked on it's two week long UK tour today. You can find the dates and locations for all of their WWE Live events below. RAW Brand WWE Live Events 11/1- SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

11/2- Brighton Centre; Brighton, England

11/3- SSE Arena; Wembley, London, England

11/4- Butlins Arena; Minehead, England

11/5- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena; Cardiff, Wales

11/6- Manchester Arena; Manchester, England

11/7- Barclay Card Arena; Birmingham, UK

11/8- Westfalenhallen; Dortmund, Germany

11/9- Leopzig Arena; Leipzig, Germany

11/10- Barclay Card Arena Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany

11/11- SAP Arena; Manheim, Germany Smackdown Live Brand WWE Live Events 11/2- 3Arena; Dublin, Ireland

11/3- BHGE Arena; Aberdeen, Scotland

11/4- Palau Saint Jordi; Barcelona, Spain

11/5 -WiZink Center; Madrid, Soain

11/6- Campo Pequeno; Lisbon, Portugal

11/7- Manchester Arena; Manchester, England

11/8- First Direct Arena; Leeds, England

11/9- Nottingham Capital FM Arena; Nottingham, England

11/10-Mediolanum Forum; Milan, Italy

11/11- Kione Arena; Padova, Italy

11/12- Nelson Mandela Forum; Florence, Italy