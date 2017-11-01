Cody Rhodes Reveals  Scrapped Plan For IC Title, Complete List Of Dates & Locations For WWE’s UK Tour

|
Cody Rhodes Reveals Scrapped Plan For IC Title
Cody Rhodes took five fan questions earlier today on Twitter.
Of note out of his Q&A Cody said that when he resurrected the classic, white leather strap WWE Intercontinental Championship he had plans to have the title feature multiple colored straps:
Complete List Of Dates & Locations For WWE’s UK Tour
WWE embarked on it’s two week long UK tour today. You can find the dates and locations for all of their WWE Live events below.
RAW Brand WWE Live Events
- 11/1- SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland
- 11/2- Brighton Centre; Brighton, England
- 11/3- SSE Arena; Wembley, London, England
- 11/4- Butlins Arena; Minehead, England
- 11/5- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena; Cardiff, Wales
- 11/6- Manchester Arena; Manchester, England
- 11/7- Barclay Card Arena; Birmingham, UK
- 11/8- Westfalenhallen; Dortmund, Germany
- 11/9- Leopzig Arena; Leipzig, Germany
- 11/10- Barclay Card Arena Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany
- 11/11- SAP Arena; Manheim, Germany
Smackdown Live Brand WWE Live Events
- 11/2- 3Arena; Dublin, Ireland
- 11/3- BHGE Arena; Aberdeen, Scotland
- 11/4- Palau Saint Jordi; Barcelona, Spain
- 11/5 -WiZink Center; Madrid, Soain
- 11/6- Campo Pequeno; Lisbon, Portugal
- 11/7- Manchester Arena; Manchester, England
- 11/8- First Direct Arena; Leeds, England
- 11/9- Nottingham Capital FM Arena; Nottingham, England
- 11/10-Mediolanum Forum; Milan, Italy
- 11/11- Kione Arena; Padova, Italy
- 11/12- Nelson Mandela Forum; Florence, Italy