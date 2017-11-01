Backstage News On How Issues With Previous Impact Wrestling Management Led To Rockstar Spud Requesting His Release

As noted earlier this week, Impact Wrestling granted Rockstar Spud his release from the company, and it was reportedly a business decision without any ill will from him toward the company. Related: More Details On Rockstar Spud’s Impact Wrestling Release, Road Dogg Revisits The Norfolk Scope To Remember The DX Invasion Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting while Spud’s release was decision, it ultimately boiled down to having issues with his work visa creating problems for him with the company. As we noted in our initial report, there were plans for Spud to return to the company (then Global Force Wrestling) once issues with his visa were resolved. Barrasso noted the issues stemmed from Dixie Carter’s regime, including Bob Ryder who was employed then, not properly filling out Spud’s paperwork, and that in turn led to Spud not being able to re-enter the United States. With this, Spud couldn’t work any of Impact’s shows and get paid, and Anthem is in cost cutting mode now, so Spud saw it in his best interest to request his release. It was noted that Spud’s issues were not with how Anthem Sports and Entertainment handled anything except for them cutting costs now.