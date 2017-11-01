Enzo Amore vs Kalisto Survivor Series Preview, The Iconic Duo’s Mockery Of Kairi Sane Backfires (Video)

WWE.com issued the following preview for the newly announced Cruiserweight Championship match between Enzo Amore and Kalisto:

Kalisto’s quest to regain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and shut Enzo Amore up once and for all continues at Survivor Series, when he challenges the brash titleholder.

The masked marvel made an immediate impact in the Cruiserweight division when he joined, almost immediately dethroning Amore. However, Kalisto’s turn as champion didn’t last long due to Enzo poking the luchador in the eye to reclaim his coveted title at WWE TLC.

Amore’s underhanded tactics continued in their rematch two weeks later on WWE 205 Live. Just as The King of Flight seemed to be on the verge of recapturing the title, a desperate Certified G kicked the referee to get himself disqualified, ensuring he would lose the match, but still hold onto his championship.

Kalisto is determined to dethrone Amore and bring prestige back to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, but Enzo is just as serious about hanging on to the title by any means necessary. Who will survive this battle of wills? Find out at WWE Survivor Series, streaming live on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!