Braun Strowman On What It Was Like Getting Stuffed Into A Garbage Truck At WWE TLC, What He’s Excited For Next In WWE (Video)

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Ringside Collectibles after being one of the special guests at this year's Ringside Fest in New York City. You can check out a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview below: Braun Strowman on if he's excited to challenge for any other WWE championships: Anything. Anything this company gives me an opportunity to do, to represent and to show what I'm capable of, to show the world that I am the Monster Among Men… I don't care who you put in front of me, what you put in front of me, it's always going to be the same thing; I'm going to destroy everything in my path. That's what I enjoy doing. What was it like getting thrown in a garbage truck? It was terrifying. At any given moment, I thought I was going to be crushed to death. Being stuffed in the back of a garbage truck with tons of trash and all of that stuff at the end of the day was not ideally what I was looking to do, but I enjoy going out there to do that for [the fans].