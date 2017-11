As seen in the photos below, Triple H joined The Shield as an honorary member at tonight’s WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Triple H teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the main event against Sheamus, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt:

Quality night at #WWEGlasgow, ending with a wee @TripleH Shield pose pic.twitter.com/zOtdHGyIcS — Yer Wolfman Scullion (@scully1888) November 1, 2017

@TripleH is the 3rd member of the shield tonight in #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/uenObFqzGW — JordanConnell