Bobby Lashley Says He Agrees With Randy Orton’s ‘Dive’ Comments, Jimmy Havoc To Team Up With Darby Allin At MLW: Never Say Never

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: MLW

Never Say Never

MLW issued the following:

Jimmy Havoc to team up with Darby Allin at MLW: Never Say Never on December 7th in Orlando
ORLANDO – “The King of the Death Match” Jimmy Havoc will make his Major League Wrestling debut on December 7th at MLW: Never Say Never, at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.
Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc have challenged Shane Strickland and a partner of his choosing to a hardcore encounter at MLW: Never Say Never.  Strickland has yet to comment on the challenge.
A perennial main eventer in the United Kingdom, Jimmy Havoc is considered England’s most dangerous man.  Known for his violent style, Havoc’s matches are often bloody, chaotic affairs.
A twisted and sinister grappler, Havoc’s affiliation with enigmatic Darby Allin has already proven impactful.  On Halloween, Darby Allin revealed his accomplice in a brutal late night attack outside a nightclub was in fact Jimmy Havoc.
This follows a month long mystery involving Shane Strickland and Sami Callihan being attacked late in the evening after MLW: One-Shot outside the venue.  Both would suffer severe injuries with Callihan sidelined until early 2018.
Stay tuned to MLW.com for more announcements. Tickets are on sale now at http://mlw.eventbrite.com.
The current December 7th card:
Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor 
Hardcore Match: Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland & ???
MVP is also confirmed for the event.
Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini will be in the house on December 7th calling the action for the broadcast, which will be available within 72 hours at MLW.tv.

Retrospective

The following video is a preview of the second part of Bobby Lashley’s Retrospective that will air on Fight Network tonight. In the clip, Lashley explains why he agrees that high risk moves like those seen in some independent wrestling matches don’t make sense:
