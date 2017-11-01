Bobby Lashley Says He Agrees With Randy Orton’s ‘Dive’ Comments, Jimmy Havoc to team up with Darby Allin at MLW: Never Say Never,

Jimmy Havoc to team up with Darby Allin at MLW: Never Say Never on December 7th in Orlando
ORLANDO – “The King of the Death Match” Jimmy Havoc will make his Major League Wrestling debut on December 7th at MLW: Never Say Never
, at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.
Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc have challenged Shane Strickland and a partner of his choosing to a hardcore encounter at MLW: Never Say Never
. Strickland has yet to comment on the challenge.
A perennial main eventer in the United Kingdom, Jimmy Havoc is considered England’s most dangerous man. Known for his violent style, Havoc’s matches are often bloody, chaotic affairs.
A twisted and sinister grappler, Havoc’s affiliation with enigmatic Darby Allin has already proven impactful. On Halloween, Darby Allin revealed his accomplice
in a brutal late night attack outside a nightclub was in fact Jimmy Havoc.
The current December 7th card:
Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Hardcore Match: Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland & ???
MVP is also confirmed for the event.
Tony Schiavone
and Rich Bocchini
will be in the house on December 7th
calling the action for the broadcast, which will be available within 72 hours at MLW.tv
.
