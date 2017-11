Bobby Lashley Says He Agrees With Randy Orton’s ‘Dive’ Comments, Jimmy Havoc to team up with Darby Allin at MLW: Never Say Never,

MLW issued the following:

Jimmy Havoc to team up with Darby Allin at MLW: Never Say Never on December 7th in Orlando

ORLANDO – “The King of the Death Match” Jimmy Havoc will make his Major League Wrestling debut on December 7th at MLW: Never Say Never , at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.

Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc have challenged Shane Strickland and a partner of his choosing to a hardcore encounter at MLW: Never Say Never . Strickland has yet to comment on the challenge.

A perennial main eventer in the United Kingdom, Jimmy Havoc is considered England’s most dangerous man. Known for his violent style, Havoc’s matches are often bloody, chaotic affairs.

A twisted and sinister grappler, Havoc’s affiliation with enigmatic Darby Allin has already proven impactful. On Halloween, Darby Allin revealed his accomplice in a brutal late night attack outside a nightclub was in fact Jimmy Havoc.

This follows a month long mystery involving Shane Strickland and Sami Callihan being attacked late in the evening after MLW: One-Shot outside the venue. Both would suffer severe injuries with Callihan sidelined until early 2018.

The current December 7th card:

Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Hardcore Match: Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland & ???

MVP is also confirmed for the event.