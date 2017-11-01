WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Drops, More Footage Of Triple H Joining The Shield, HHH Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.119 million viewers, which is down from 2.699 million viewers last week.

This week’s show was the ninth overall airing on the night in total viewership, and second in the 18-49 demographic, the latter of which was the second week in a row in that spot. Smackdown dropped in total viewership from third last week to ninth this week.

sHHHield

WWE posted the following video of Triple H teaming up with The Shield at tonight’s WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Triple H also posted the following comments: