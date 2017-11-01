Kalisto Fires The First Shot Of Trash Talk At Enzo Amore, Impact Wrestling Releases Another Knockout

Kalisto

The following video features Kalisto talking trash to Enzo Amore ahead of their Cruiserweight Championship match at WWE Survivor Series:

MJ Jenkins

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting Impact Wrestling has released Knockout MJ Jenkins, who was made her debut for the company in March.

Jenkins posted the following, responding to the report and thanking the company for her opportunity: