Kalisto Fires The First Shot Of Trash Talk At Enzo Amore, Impact Wrestling Releases Another Knockout

Bill Pritchard
kalisto

Kalisto

The following video features Kalisto talking trash to Enzo Amore ahead of their Cruiserweight Championship match at WWE Survivor Series:

MJ Jenkins

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting Impact Wrestling has released Knockout MJ Jenkins, who was made her debut for the company in March.

Jenkins posted the following, responding to the report and thanking the company for her opportunity:

Thank you @realjeffjarrett for the opportunity to be apart of an amazing division. IMPACT Wrestling, I wish you all the best and much success. To those who saw something special in me thank you for pushing for me…. Gail Kim ( you’re the best), Al Snow,  Shane “Hurricane”  Helms, Rockstar Spud ….thank you for being a supportive and real. Your words of constructive criticism and encouragement means a lot. TriForce (my fans), I cannot stress how important you are to me. Thank you for rooting for me and supporting me. This is only the beginning; revitalizing moment for us. Make sure you tune into Bound For Glory and continue to support IMPACT Wrestling. Lets go for that pot of gold hunty! See you all very very soon – MJ Jenkins *Pats her AfroHawk* . . . #MJJenkins #Afrolicious #GravityDefyingHair #TheTrifectaWorldTour #NoQuit #Nevergiveup #Keepmovingforward #ShedidntquitTho #moneymoves #BeastMode

A post shared by MJ Jenkins (@realmjjenkins) on

