Bray Wyatt Returns To The Ring At Tonight’s WWE Live Event In Glasgow, NXT Championship Match Confirmed For Takeover: War Games (Video)

WWE Live

Bray Wyatt made his return to a WWE ring at tonight’s live event in Glasgow, Scotland, teaming with Cesaro and Sheamus against the unlikely team of Triple H and The Shield.

Tonight would mark Wyatt’s first match in nearly a month since being sidelined as a precaution due to the recent mumps / viral meningitis outbreak in the WWE locker room. Wyatt reportedly returned to work on Monday as was backstage at WWE RAW in Baltimore, but was not used on air.

NXT

The NXT Championship match for NXT Takeover: War Games is now official, and Andrade Cien Almas made sure Drew McIntyre knows it.

McIntyre came out for a contract signing, but Almas ran out and blindsided him, attacking him before signing the contract and throwing it down at him.