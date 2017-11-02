The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’; Mick Foley’s HIAC Anniversary Tour Coming To Chicago

The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’

The Rock took place in an on-stage Q&A promoting Jumanji at the Stan Lee Comic-Con this past weekend.

During the Q&A he was asked which WWE Superstar he’d like to wrestle right now and he said there are three: Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He went out of his way to say Roman, “needs my foot in his ass.”

You can view a portion of the Q&A, features Rock’s response to this question, below:

