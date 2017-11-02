The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’; Mick Foley’s HIAC Anniversary Tour Coming To Chicago

Nick Hausman
The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’, Mick Foley Announces 1st Stop On HIAC Anniversary Tour

on day 2 of Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con 2017 held at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’

The Rock took place in an on-stage Q&A promoting Jumanji at the Stan Lee Comic-Con this past weekend.

During the Q&A he was asked which WWE Superstar he’d like to wrestle right now and he said there are three: Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He went out of his way to say Roman, “needs my foot in his ass.”

You can view a portion of the Q&A, features Rock’s response to this question, below:

Mick Foley Announces 1st Stop On HIAC Anniversary Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following announcing the first stop on his Hell in A Cell 20th anniversary tour:
