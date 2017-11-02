Update On James Storm’s Status With Impact, Referee Brian Hebner Granted Release From Impact, Marshe Rockett Also Announces Impact Departure

Update On James Storm’s Status With Impact

PWInsider.com is reporting that James Storm’s Impact Wrestling contract expires on January 1, 2018 but with the way that Impact if filming through the end of the year he could be done in the next few weeks.

Referee Brian Hebner Granted Release From Impact

Referee Brian Hebner has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has asked for and been granted his release from Impact Wrestling:

Wanted to let everyone know that I have asked & been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING ! Thanks to my locker room, Ur the best! #123 — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) November 2, 2017

Marshe Rockett Also Announces Impact Departure

Marshe Rockett has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has also departed Impact Wrestling: