Update On James Storm’s Status With Impact, Referee Brian Hebner Granted Release From Impact, Marshe Rockett Also Announces Impact Departure

Update On James Storm’s Status With Impact
PWInsider.com is reporting that James Storm’s Impact Wrestling contract expires on January 1, 2018 but with the way that Impact if filming through the end of the year he could be done in the next few weeks.
Referee Brian Hebner Granted Release From Impact
Referee Brian Hebner has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has asked for and been granted his release from Impact Wrestling:
Marshe Rockett Also Announces Impact Departure
Marshe Rockett has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has also departed Impact Wrestling: