Dean Ambrose v Kevin Owens: Survivor Series 2015 (Full Match), Manhattan Center RAW Pre-Sale Sells Out Quickly, How Old Is Darren Young Today?

Dean Ambrose v Kevin Owens: Survivor Series 2015

WWE has released the following full match on-line featuring Dean Ambrose taking on Kevin Owens at the 2015 Survivor Series:

WWE TLC Result: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane & The Bar

Manhattan Center RAW Pre-Sale Sells Out Quickly

PWInsider.com is reporting that the RAW pre-sale tickets for the 25th Anniversary Show at the Manhattan Center sold out in about one minute this morning.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public tomorrow.

How Old Is Darren Young Today?

Today is the 34th birthday of former WWE Superstar Darren Young.

It is also the 30th birthday of Smackdown Live Superstar Samir Singh as well as the 45th birthday of Booker T’s wife Sharmell.