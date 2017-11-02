NXT Superstars Practice Body Control On Trampoline (Video), Ricky Morton Recalls Mike Tyson WM14 Interaction

NXT Superstars Practice Body Control On Trampoline

WWE NXT has released the following video on Twitter featuring Ember Moon, Bianca Blair and Kairi Sane practicing body control on a trampoline:

Ricky Morton Recalls Mike Tyson Interaction At WM14

The latest episode of Ricky Morton’s School of Morton podcast was released earlier this morning.

During the episode Morton had the following to say in regards to being backstage at WrestleMania 14:

What I really recall is… I was walking down the hall in the back and I heard somebody say ‘Hey Ricky Morton’ and it was Mike Tyson. I know where everything is going… it is to better our business. To look to him to come to be in the main event and having Shawn Michaels against Steve Austin with Mike Tyson (as referee)… it was great.

You can listen to the full episode in the embedded audio player below: