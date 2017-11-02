NXT Superstars Practice Body Control On Trampoline (Video), Ricky Morton Recalls Mike Tyson WM14 Interaction

|
NXT Superstars Practice Body Control On Trampoline
WWE NXT has released the following video on Twitter featuring Ember Moon, Bianca Blair and Kairi Sane practicing body control on a trampoline:
Related: Final Field For NXT Women’s Championship Match At Takeover: Houston Confirmed At Tonight’s NXT Tapings *Spoiler*
Ricky Morton Recalls Mike Tyson Interaction At WM14
The latest episode of Ricky Morton’s School of Morton podcast was released earlier this morning.
During the episode Morton had the following to say in regards to being backstage at WrestleMania 14:
You can listen to the full episode in the embedded audio player below: